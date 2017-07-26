Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Cyber students meet IRL for Pittsburgh-based summer camp
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rachel Boatwright starts her social studies lesson during the 21st Century Cyber Charter Camp at North Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students participate in a social studies lesson during the 21st Century Cyber Charter Camp at North Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A group of campers gathered at North Park in McCandless this week to do the things kids at summer camp generally do: play games, make arts and crafts projects and enjoy the outdoors.

And while summer camp is also typically a chance for students to make new friends, this was a special opportunity for these campers. All but one were current or prospective students of the 21st Century Cyber Charter School (21CCCS), which serves over 1,000 students in grades six through 12 across the state.

This was the first time most of the students met their classmates and teachers in person.

“It was cool,” Zackary Kretzer, a ninth grader from McCandless, said of meeting classmates and teachers this week.

Kretzer, like many students at the camp, has only met classmates when they gathered in-person for proctored state tests. Some had also participated in field trips and community service days organized by 21CCCS.

This was the first time the school hosted the free summer camp in Pittsburgh. Students did not have to be currently enrolled to attend.

“It's another opportunity for them to interact with other students,” said Rachel Boatwright, a 21CCCS social studies teacher based in the school's Downingtown office. She made the trip to Pittsburgh to run the camp this week.

Boatwright said that this was also a chance for her to connect with students she had only interacted with online, via the school's chat and video platforms. Several students at this week's camp are former and current students in her social studies classes.

“It's exciting to be able to place a face to the name,” said Allan Murray, a health and physical education teacher with 21CCCS who also led the camp. Murray is based in the school's new Murrysville office.

All but one of the 10 students at the two-day camp are returning or new students. The goal of camp is to refresh students' knowledge of academic concepts they learned last year and to get them excited for the upcoming school year, which starts at the end of August.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

