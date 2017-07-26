Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Education Department to receive Trump's second-quarter salary
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday donated his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos accepted the $100,000 donation during the daily White House briefing. The donation will be put towards funding a camp focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), according to a statement from the Department of Education.

DeVos in June defended Trump's budget plan to cut $9 billion in education funding, reports The Hill.

“Today's and tomorrow's economy requires engaged students, boys and girls, are prepared for STEM careers,” DeVos said. “That's why we have decided to use the President's 2nd quarter salary to host a STEM-focused camp for students at the Department of Education. We want to encourage as many children as possible to explore STEM fields in the hope that many develop a passion for these fields.”

In April, Trump donated his $78,333.32 first quarter salary to the National Park Service, keeping with his campaign promise to forego a paycheck.

The donation represented a fraction of the proposed cut of $1.5 billion to the Interior Department, which oversees the Park Service, NPR reported in April.

Presidents are paid $400,000 a year, not including benefits. According to The New York Times, presidents are not allowed to refuse their pay. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover also opted to forego a salary.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

