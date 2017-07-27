Cyber camp, WCCC rebranding & education department donation: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I got a sunburn at a summer camp for cyber school students yesterday.

The students met with classmates and teachers, I.R.L. (that's “in real life,” in case you're not up on your internet lingo), for two days of typical summer-camp activities such as lanyard braiding and kickball. They also reviewed academic concepts they learned last school year.

I'm interested in talking to more families and students who are choosing cyber schools over traditional brick-and-mortar schools or who have attended cyber schools and decided it wasn't for you.

Get in touch if you want to chat about your experience. I'm at jmartines@tribweb.com or 724-850-2867.

1. CYBER CAMP: Students from the Greater Pittsburgh area attended a summer camp hosted by the 21st Century Cyber Charter School this week. This was the first time most of the students met their classmates and teachers in person.

2. WOODLAND HILLS BOARD MEETING: The Woodland Hills School District Board of Education will reconvene last week's meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center at Fairless, 531 Jones Avenue, North Braddock.

Last week, the board green-lighted a resolution authorizing up to $85 million in debt to finance renovations to several district buildings. Separately, the board rejected a proposal to extend a contract with Pittsburgh-based public relations firm MASSolutions.

The board is expected to discuss teacher contracts today.

Related: The Plum School District has approved an agreement with VEBH Architects to craft a district-wide capital improvement and maintenance plan that includes a possible expansion of Center Elementary School. The board took out a $10 million bond in 2014 to fund a new Regency building and other capital projects. The new Regency was never built, leaving about $4.4 million of the bond funds, reports Michael DiVittorio for TribLIVE.

3. WCCC REBRANDING: As part of a school-wide effort to link Westmoreland County Community College with the communities it serves, the Bushy Run Center will be renamed Westmoreland County Community College-Murrysville. Tameka King-Buchak will take over as the center's director in August.

4. EDUCATION DEPARTMENT DONATION: President Donald Trump on Wednesday donated his second-quarter salary to the U.S. Department of Education. The $100,000 donation will be used to fund a science, technology, engineering and math camp for students. He donated his first-quarter salary to the National Parks Service earlier this year.

5. Q&A WITH PITTSBURGH MATHLETE: Andrew Gu is back in the ‘burgh after a trip to Rio de Janeiro for the 58th annual International Mathematical Olympiad. He took home a gold medal for Team USA. Check out the updated story, which includes what he has to say about what it takes to be a medal-winning mathlete.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.