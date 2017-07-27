Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Starting salary for Woodland Hills teachers to increase under new contract
Jamie Martines | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
The Woodland Hills School District administrative building.

Updated 3 minutes ago

The Woodland Hills school board unanimously agreed Thursday to raise teachers' starting salary to $39,550, a move the teachers' union said will make the district more competitive with other districts in the county.

The four-year agreement with the Woodland Hills Education Association also increases salaries for teachers who have worked with the district between seven and 11 years, a group that makes up the majority of the district's teacher workforce, association President Adam Forgie said.

Teachers will contribute more for health care under the agreement.

This is the first time in seven years new money has been added to the contract, Forgie said. It is also the only year in the four-year agreement that new money will be added to the salary schedule.

Residents at Thursday's meeting raised concerns about substantial pay increases between a teacher's 15th and 17th years of service.

Teachers with a bachelor's degree in their 15th year of teaching would make $73,094, according to the 2017-18 salary schedule.

By year 17, that teacher would make $92,050, a difference of $18,956.

“Younger teachers are not going to want to come here,” said resident Tracy Bubin, addressing the board. She questioned why the board did not negotiate to distribute raises evenly across the pay scale.

“The lower level teachers — there's no incentive for them to stay,” Bubin said.

Teachers with a bachelor's degree would see a $1,477 raise going into their second year of teaching, according to the 2017-18 salary schedule.

Between years seven and eight, that teacher's salary would increase from $50,520 to $52,785.

Board Vice President Mike Belmonte said the board realizes the pay scale is “out of whack” and will work on smoothing out pay increases in future contracts.

“We realized we couldn't do it all at once, but we are aware of that,” Belmonte said.

Robert Tomasic and Jeff Hanchett were not present for the 8 a.m. meeting. Jeff Hildebrand and Ava Johnson attended the meeting via conference call.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.