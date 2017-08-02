Downingtown-based cyber charter opens office in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Downingtown-based 21st Century Cyber Charter School is reaching new frontiers this school year with the opening of an office in Murrysville.

The new office, located in the Blue Spruce Shoppes center on William Penn Highway, will house up to 15 employees, including six full-time teachers. It also provides space for students to sit for proctored state tests and to join in-person activities.

“This is really a result of parent and student request in this part of the state,” said Benjamin Ruby, the school's director of education. Having an office in Western Pennsylvania will allow the school to bring in more teachers who know the area well, he said, adding that this then helps with meeting local students' needs and planning field trips.

Unlike some cyber charter schools, teachers with 21CCCS are required to report to the office every day, Ruby said.

Students and parents who attended the grand opening event were excited about the new office. Several parents said that they had made the three-hour drive to Downingtown for events like award ceremonies, student clubs, field trips or family meet-up events in the past.

“We'll have more extra-curricular things closer to home,” Donna Lehman, whose daughter, Skylar, is a rising eighth-grade student, said of the new office. They made the hour-long drive to Murrysville from Carmichaels, in Greene County, for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lehman added that the new office could also provide assistance with paperwork or dealing with technical difficulties.

Skylar agreed, explaining that she's also looking forward to attending field trips and meet-ups with classmates closer to home.

“Now that the office is here, it's not that big of a deal,” she said. She recently attended the school's summer camp, held at North Park in July, where she met some of her classmates from the Greater Pittsburgh area for the first time.

Parent Jennifer Bekhit, of Greensburg, expressed similar sentiments.

“It's just nice to have some support localized if we need it,” Bekhit said. Her daughter is a rising 10th grader at the school.

The cyber charter school was established in 2001 and has expanded enrollment by about 15 to 20 percent each year since then. Enrollment for the upcoming 2017-18 school year is expected to reach about 1,450 students in grades six through 12 statewide.

Murrysville Mayor Robert Brooks and Heather Saboori, president of the 21CCCS board of trustees, also attended the grand opening event.

Kim McCully, 21CCCS chief executive officer, said that the new office will help foster a more cohesive school experience for both students and teachers. While the school has been able to support families from the Downingtown office, she is looking forward to being able to provide the same services in the western part of the state.

“It's not the same as being here,” McCully said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.