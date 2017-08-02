Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Downingtown-based cyber charter opens office in Murrysville
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kim McCully (left), CEO, and Heather Saboori, president of the board of trustees, talk about the new facilities, during the grand opening of the new 21st Century Cyber Charter School, in Murrysville, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Murrysville Mayor Robert Brooks thanks the school for choosing Murrysville for their new location, during the grand opening of the new 21st Century Cyber Charter School, in Murrysville, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Heather Saboori (left), president of the board of trustees, cuts the ribbon, while her daughters Sarah, 17, and Melody, 11, look on, during the grand opening of the new 21st Century Cyber Charter School, in Murrysville, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Prospective student Bryson O'Donnell, 15, talks to current cyber school students, during the grand opening of the new 21st Century Cyber Charter School, in Murrysville, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.

Updated 36 minutes ago

The Downingtown-based 21st Century Cyber Charter School is reaching new frontiers this school year with the opening of an office in Murrysville.

The new office, located in the Blue Spruce Shoppes center on William Penn Highway, will house up to 15 employees, including six full-time teachers. It also provides space for students to sit for proctored state tests and to join in-person activities.

“This is really a result of parent and student request in this part of the state,” said Benjamin Ruby, the school's director of education. Having an office in Western Pennsylvania will allow the school to bring in more teachers who know the area well, he said, adding that this then helps with meeting local students' needs and planning field trips.

Unlike some cyber charter schools, teachers with 21CCCS are required to report to the office every day, Ruby said.

Students and parents who attended the grand opening event were excited about the new office. Several parents said that they had made the three-hour drive to Downingtown for events like award ceremonies, student clubs, field trips or family meet-up events in the past.

“We'll have more extra-curricular things closer to home,” Donna Lehman, whose daughter, Skylar, is a rising eighth-grade student, said of the new office. They made the hour-long drive to Murrysville from Carmichaels, in Greene County, for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lehman added that the new office could also provide assistance with paperwork or dealing with technical difficulties.

Skylar agreed, explaining that she's also looking forward to attending field trips and meet-ups with classmates closer to home.

“Now that the office is here, it's not that big of a deal,” she said. She recently attended the school's summer camp, held at North Park in July, where she met some of her classmates from the Greater Pittsburgh area for the first time.

Parent Jennifer Bekhit, of Greensburg, expressed similar sentiments.

“It's just nice to have some support localized if we need it,” Bekhit said. Her daughter is a rising 10th grader at the school.

The cyber charter school was established in 2001 and has expanded enrollment by about 15 to 20 percent each year since then. Enrollment for the upcoming 2017-18 school year is expected to reach about 1,450 students in grades six through 12 statewide.

Murrysville Mayor Robert Brooks and Heather Saboori, president of the 21CCCS board of trustees, also attended the grand opening event.

Kim McCully, 21CCCS chief executive officer, said that the new office will help foster a more cohesive school experience for both students and teachers. While the school has been able to support families from the Downingtown office, she is looking forward to being able to provide the same services in the western part of the state.

“It's not the same as being here,” McCully said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.