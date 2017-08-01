New vaccine regs, PA schools rank 16th & property assessment lawsuit: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. VACCINES: New vaccine requirements are in effect for students across Pennsylvania as of today.

Students must be fully vaccinated within the first five days of school. Parents who don't comply will have to provide a medical plan from a doctor outlining when the child will have all vaccinations.

“If you can't get in within those five days, that's OK. We just want to know that you and your pediatrician have a plan to catch your kid up,” said Loren Robinson, the state's deputy secretary of health promotion and disease prevention. “Most of this relates to kindergarten registration, because that's when kids are really getting a lot of the vaccines.”

Parents previously had up to eight months to get their children vaccinated.

2. PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS: Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Public Schools and the county board of property assessment appeals and review have been named as defendants in a lawsuit seeking to end the practice of what the lawsuit calls “de facto spot reassessments.”

The firm Friedman and Friedman filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Squirrel Hill couple, who saw the assessment on their home rise from $464,700 to $690,000 after buying it for $750,000 in 2015. The assessment was increased after a school district appeal, reports the Post-Gazette.

“The suit will be defended vigorously. State law explicitly permits taxing bodies to participate in the appeals process in the same way and to the same degree as property owners,” Pittsburgh Public Schools Solicitor Ira Weiss said in a statement on Monday. “This is the law and we will proceed to defend our position.”

3. PSEA PRES: The next president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association was never a teacher. WHYY profiles Dolores McCracken, who is set to become the state's teacher's union president in September.

McCracken will take the place of outgoing PSEA president Jerry Oleksiak, a teacher from Eastern Pennsylvania, who was recently nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to be the next state Secretary of Labor and Industry.

4. 16TH IN THE NATION: The Keystone State's schools rank 16th from the top nationwide, according to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.

Lancaster Online points out that despite spending more per student than most states, public schools in Pennsylvania ranked 10th in safety, but only 28th in quality.

5. DEVOS IN MICHIGAN: The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is visiting her home state of Michigan today. This is the first time DeVos has publicly toured a school in her hometown since she was confirmed, reports MLive.

DeVos did not take questions from reporters during Tuesday morning's visit to the Van Andel Education Institute in Grand Rapids, according to MLive. DeVos will visit Grand Rapids Community College this afternoon.

