New vaccination rules for Pennsylvania students now in effect

New school vaccination rules that require Pennsylvania children to be fully vaccinated within the first five days of school are now in effect.

The new requirements, announced by the state Department of Health earlier this year, changed the grace period for being vaccinated from eight months to five days in an effort to get students vaccinated sooner and have more accurate vaccination reporting to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

#DKY ? School vaccination regulations in Pa changed as of this month. Learn what is needed for school → https://t.co/SXDeLnMFOz pic.twitter.com/cAySK5C1qS — Pennsylvania DOH (@PAHealthDept) August 1, 2017

Parents who don't comply will have to provide a medical plan from a doctor outlining when the child will have all vaccinations, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

If a student can't provide the proper documentation, the child could be barred from school.

