School construction, Pine-Richland lawsuit settlement and cyber charter office opens: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The TribLIVE Education Team is coming to a school or college near you! We'll be fanning out across the Greater Pittsburgh area over the coming weeks to cover the start of the new school year.

Tell us your back-to-school story by Tweeting using the hashtag #b2sTrib, or by emailing us at schooltips@tribweb.com.

And in case you missed it, new vaccination rules for students across the state are now in effect . Questions about the new policies? Talk to TribLIVE Education Team reporter Emily Balser.

New vaccination rules for Pennsylvania students now in effect https://t.co/9Uc2tbU8Uj via @TribLIVE — Emily Balser (@emilybalser) August 1, 2017

Here are five things you need to know about education.

1. SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION: The Allegheny Valley School Board on Tuesday awarded eight contracts totaling $10.35 million for the expansion and renovation of Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar. Classrooms are being added to Acmetonia to take in students from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale. It is expected to be ready for the 2018-19 school year, reports Brian Rittmeyer for TribLIVE.

Other area school districts getting started on construction projects include Greater Latrobe , Plum and Woodland Hills .

2. LAWSUIT SETTLED: The Pine-Richland School District will allow students to use restrooms that correspond to their gender identity . The district must also adopt policies that respect students' gender identity regarding records, names and pronouns.

3. LEADING THE PACK IN PATENTS: The University of Pittsburgh has set a new record for the number of patents the government has issued to it in a year, and now ranks in the top third of universities issued United States patents, reports Wes Venteicher for TribLIVE. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office issued 93 patents to Pitt faculty and students in the last 11 months, surpassing the previous record of 80 patents set in fiscal year 2016, spokesman Mike Yeomans said.

4. THE FIRST STATE: Delaware is the first state in the nation to have a state plan approved under the new federal education law.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the approval of the Delaware Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan on Tuesday.

"My criteria for approval is clear: does the state's plan adhere to the law? Delaware demonstrated their plan does, and so I am happy to approve it," DeVos said in a statement. "I hope it will give the students, families and educators in the state a strong foundation for a great education."

Delaware was the first of 16 states and the District Columbia that submitted state plans by the April 3 deadline to receive approval.

The remaining states, including Pennsylvania, must submit plans to the U.S. Department of Education by September 18.

5. CYBER CHARTER OPENING: The 21st Century Cyber Charter School, based in Downingtown, will open a brick-and-mortar office in Murrysville today. The new office will serve the Greater Pittsburgh region. The cyber charter, established in 2001, serves about 1,450 students in grades six through 12 across the state.

Last month, the school hosted a summer camp at North Park to help students get ready for the upcoming school year.

Tomorrow is the big day! Join us as we celebrate the unveiling of our new satellite office in Pittsburgh. #OpenInPGH pic.twitter.com/dIAagzDi8d — 21CyberSchool (@21CyberSchool) August 1, 2017

Questions? Story ideas? Send them to schooltips@tribweb.com.

Don't forget to follow the TribLIVE Education Team on Twitter:

• Emily Balser @emilybalser (Valley News Dispatch newsroom)

• Debra Erdley @deberdley_Trib (Greensburg newsroom)

• Natasha Lindstrom @NewsNatasha (Pittsburgh newsroom)

• Jamie Martines @Jamie_Martines (Greensburg newsroom)

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.