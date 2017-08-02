State-owned universities face presidential exits, search costs
As officials at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities prepare for the coming school year, they face some major changes in leadership.
In addition to the Sept. 1 retirement of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Frank Brogan, the schools now must undertake presidential vacancies at six universities.
Lock Haven University President Michael Fiorentino Jr. joined the list on Wednesday when he announced he will retire March 2018.
Other State System universities facing presidential searches include Clarion, Slippery Rock, Millersville, Mansfield and Cheyney universities.
With national executive searches for presidents averaging in excess of $100,000, the universities chided by a consultant for high executive turnover rates could face nearly $1 million in search costs over the next year.
