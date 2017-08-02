Cal U offers weather courses to teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everyone talks about the weather, but California University of Pennsylvania is helping K-12 teachers do something about it.

The university is joining the American Meteorological Society this fall to offer free online graduate level credit courses to K-12 teachers who take AMD Earth science education courses.

Cal U will offer three-credit DataStreme Atmosphere, Ocean, and Earth's Climate System courses through its online learning management system in the fall and spring semesters.

Chad Kauffman, a professor in Cal U's Earth Sciences Department has been named curriculum development coordinator and lead for the program that teachers nationwide can tap to study the earth's weather, oceans and climate.

K-12 teachers may take the DataStreme, Project Atmosphere and Project Murray courses individually, in any order. Those who complete at least nine credits earn a post-baccalaureate certificate from California University's School of Graduate Studies and Research

