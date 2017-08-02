State ESSA plan available for public comment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education on Wednesday released the proposed state plan to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

The plan is available in English and Spanish on the state Department of Education website.

Public comment is accessible online, in English and Spanish, and will close on August 31.

ESSA replaced No Child Left Behind as the federal education law in 2015 and addresses several factors, including testing, academic standards and teacher evaluations.

States must submit a plan to the federal government by September 18.

The state Department of Education also announced the development of the Future Ready PA Index, a new school report card that measures academic growth, school climate, graduation rates and readiness for opportunities after high school.

