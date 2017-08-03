Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

IUP names Diane Shinberg to lead public health program
Debra Erdley | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Indiana University of Pennsylvania has tagged Diane Shinberg, a sociology professor at the school since 2009, to head the school's new public health program.

The Bachelor of Science in public health program approved last fall is an interdisciplinary program. University officials said it was designed to meet workforce needs in public health and related health care fields. It includes studies in the science of human health and the epidemiology of infectious and chronic diseases.

Shinberg joined the IUP faculty in 2009. She was coordinator of the Master of Arts program in the department from 2012 to 2016 and has served as a faculty affiliate at the Center for Demography and Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2005.

She also worked as a Health Analyst and Statistician at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has authored and presented a number of publications and programs on health and aging. Shinberg also has collaborated on projects about vulnerable populations locally, regionally and internationally.

“I feel very confident in Dr. Shinberg's selection for this important leadership role. Her research, along with her past experiences, makes her a very good fit for this position,” said IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy Moerland.

