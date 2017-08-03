Penn State adds cyber security program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

College curriculums across the country are changing in the scramble to meet emerging workforce needs and student demands.

In the category of “what's new on campus this fall,” Penn State is adding a bachelor of science degree in cyber security analytics and operations.

University spokesmen said the new program, designed to meet a need in the growing field of cyber security, will be available at the school's University Park campus.

Penn State officials said the college designed the new degree in response to a critical gap in cyber security education.

“Our cyber security graduates will help secure and protect the critical information and computing technologies that are central to how people work, purchase products, communicate with friends and coworkers, leverage social media, and entertain themselves. This information and the associated computing technologies are central to how people live,” Andrew Sears, dean of the School of Information Sciences and Technology, said in a statement on Penn State's website.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.