Education

Extra credit, college in high school & higher ed updates: 5 things to know today
Jamie Martines | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
Nakaiya James, a rising 11th grader at Taylor Allderdice, makes her way to accept a certificate for completing the High School to College program held at Carlow University this summer. James was a student in the information technology course.

You made it. We made it. It's Friday.

And now that we're into August, here's a friendly reminder that back-to-school is right around the corner. The TribLIVE Education Team will cover first day of school festivities at K-12 schools and colleges across the region. We want to hear from you!

Tell us your back-to-school story — what you're looking forward to, what you're shopping for, what questions you have — by tweeting with the hashtag #b2sTrib or emailing us at schooltips@tribweb.com.

1. EXTRA CREDIT: Auditor General Eugene DePasquale signed over a $750 million line of credit Wednesday to the state's general cash fund balance to offset the unfinished state budget. Two months into the fiscal year, DePasquale said the state is running low on cash. This could impact funding for the state's public K-12 schools and colleges, he said.

"My concern goes beyond the cash-flow problem that indicates the state's unaddressed structural deficit. I am concerned that schools and county agencies across the state are once again worried about funding uncertainties," DePasquale said in a statement.

2. COLLEGE IN HIGH SCHOOL: The High School to College Program at Carlow University came to a close Thursday, with 62 high school students from Pittsburgh Public Schools completing the program. Students could earn college credit on one of three courses: information technology, nursing or psychology. The program was offered through a partnership between Carlow University, Neighborhood Learning Alliance and Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation.

3. FROM CHARTIERS VALLEY TO BUTLER AREA: Chartiers Valley school board members last night accepted the resignation of Brian White as superintendent, reports Bobby Cherry for TribLIVE.

White announced he accepted a position to become superintendent of the Butler Area School District.

4. CYBER SECURITY AT PSU: College curriculums across the country are changing in the scramble to meet emerging workforce needs and student demands. In the category of "what's new on campus this fall," Penn State i s adding a degree in cyber security analytics and operations, reports TribLIVE Reporter Deb Erdley.

5. IUP PUBLIC HEALTH: Indiana University of Pennsylvania has tagged Diane Shinberg, a sociology professor at the school since 2009, to head the school's new public health program, reports TribLIVE Reporter Deb Erdley. The Bachelor of Science in public health program approved last fall is an interdisciplinary program and includes studies in the science of human health and the epidemiology of infectious and chronic diseases.

Questions? Story ideas? Send them to schooltips@tribweb.com.

