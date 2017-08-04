Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Clarion University president named interim chancellor of State System schools
Debra Erdley | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
Clarion University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen M. Whitney.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen M. Whitney has been named interim chancellor for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its approximately 105,000 students.

In a move that drew prompt criticism from union that represents faculty and coaches at the 14 state-owned universities, the State System oversight board announced Whitney's appointment following a special personnel meeting Friday morning.

A State System spokesman said Whitney, who took over as president of Clarion in July 2010, will step in as interim chancellor beginning Sept. 12, following Chancellor Frank T. Brogan's retirement next month.

Whitney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cynthia Shapira, chair of the State System Board of Governors, said Whitney is well suited for the interim post.

“Karen Whitney has provided strong, steady leadership as president of Clarion University for the past seven years,” Shapira said.

“She is smart, strategic and pragmatic. Because she has strong relationships across the system and beyond — and is keenly aware of the challenges and opportunities ahead — she will be able to hit the ground running so we can continue our forward momentum,” Shapira said when she announced the appointment.

Kenneth Mash, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said the appointment drew immediate responses from his members.

“In the short time since the board's announcement, I have already been inundated with phone calls and emails expressing puzzlement, concern and annoyance with regard to the board's choice of Dr. Whitney to be the interim chancellor. Clarion University has continued to struggle under Dr. Whitney's leadership, and we have not heard her articulate a solid plan for turning the tide. Campus morale is low, and the Clarion faculty have repeatedly expressed their concern about Dr. Whitney's leadership style, her priorities, her lack of support for the academic enterprise and her defensiveness in the wake of criticism,” Mash said.

He said the appointment flies in the face of a recent consultant's report urging all parties in the struggling university system to work together.

“Nevertheless, I look forward to meeting with Dr. Whitney soon so that I can directly articulate the concerns of faculty and coaches to her with hope that we can forge a new, healthy and cooperative working relationship,” he said.

Whitney this year announced her intent to retire as Clarion's president in June 2018. Instead, she will leave that position in September to assume the role of interim chancellor.

Clarion's interim provost and vice-president of academic affairs, Dr. Todd Pfannestiel, will step in as acting university president until an interim president is selected at the school, which is one of six State System universities facing presidential vacancies.

Whitney's appointment comes as the State System continues a strategic review of operations of the 14 state-owned universities including California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania.

Thus far, the review resulted in a series of recommendations, including — among other things — organizing the universities and the system to focus on student success, updating the governance structure and creating opportunities for greater collaboration across the system

