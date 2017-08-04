Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

PPS students build confidence, master coursework during High School to College program
Jamie Martines | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
High School to College Program Coordinator Ben Swaby shares some parting words of encouragement with Aya Attal, a recent graduate of Brashear High School. Attal will attend Carlow University this fall.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
Shahada Abdul-Ghaffar, a rising 11th grader at PA Cyber, cheers for her classmates as they accept certificates to commemorate their completion of the 2017 High School to College Program at Carlow University.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
Nakaiya James, a rising 11th grader at Taylor Allderdice, makes her way to accept a certificate for completing the High School to College program held at Carlow University this summer. James was a student in the information technology course.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Back in early July, Aya Attal felt like she was failing.

The recent Brashear High School graduate wasn't happy with her grades, and she struggled to master medical vocabulary words like "hypertension" and "cardiovascular disease."

Fast forward a few weeks and Attal is now a proud graduate of the High School to College program held at Carlow University in partnership with the Neighborhood Learning Alliance and Bloomfield Garfield Corporation this summer.

"You will get a lot of support," Attal said of the program. "It's college level, but you can do it."

Attal, a native Arabic speaker who has been in the United States for about a year, said that the eight-week nursing course helped her prepare for freshman year of college: Not only was she able to familiarize herself with Carlow's campus resources and meet some of her future professors, she also got a head start on college coursework. She finished near the top of her nursing class this summer and will be in the pre-med program at Carlow University this fall.

She was one of 62 Pittsburgh Public Schools students to complete the summer program.

Last year, Carlow offered a business management course for 22 students. The success of last summer's program motivated organizers to expand. This year, they admitted three times as many students and are offering new courses in nursing, technology and psychology.

"We're always happy to be able to give the young people that kind of experience, especially for our rising ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th-graders," said Stephen MacIsaac, executive director of the Neighborhood Learning Alliance.

Lidia Pietrusza, a rising 11th grader at Pittsburgh CAPA, said the program gave her a glimpse of future opportunities.

"It helped me learn more about the field and develop an opinion about it," Pietrusza, also a student in a nursing course, said. The course further motivated her to explore other career options in the medical field.

She also said that the college-level coursework gave her the confidence and skills she'll need to tackle Advanced Placement courses back at her high school this fall.

"I can use the time management skills because there was a lot I had to get done in a short period of time," said Pietrusza, who like others in the program balanced classes and homework with a summer job.

"The students were so committed, so engaged the entire time," said Ben Swaby, a program coordinator who supervised the nursing class. He pointed out the coursework was not watered down. Students were held to the same standards as any of Carlow's freshmen or sophomores.

"It's amazing to work with a group of students that wants to be here," Swaby said.

The free program was open to all Pittsburgh Public Schools high school students who have finished grades 10, 11 and 12. Students who graduated this spring were eligible to apply.

While students are not required to attend Carlow after graduation, those who choose to do so will receive a $2,000 annual scholarship. All students who complete the summer class will receive course credit.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or on Twitter at Jamie_Martines.

