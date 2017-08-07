Worries about college preparedness, school resource officers and testing: 5 things to know today

Happy Monday. At least we think there are a lot of happy students out there kicking back and sleeping late during the final days of summer break.

You just know we're in the countdown to the start of school when the lady in front of you at OfficeMax has a cartful of school supplies and smiles when you ask where she teaches. Her students at Norwin are a lucky bunch. When a teacher spends this much just getting ready for fall, you know she cares about her students.

HERE ARE FIVE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:

1. Some incoming freshmen may be looking to the start of college with a little trepidation. A survey of 55,000 high school students in 21 states, polled by San Francisco-based YouthTruth between September 2015 and December 2016, found that only 50 percent felt well-prepared for college classes.

2. Chances are at least some students from Pittsburgh Public Schools aren't among those worried about making the cut in college. The Trib's Jamie Martines reports on how a summer program at Carlow University is preparing students for college.

3. Ask any teacher and you likely will hear that they've had about enough with testing. But Politico's Morning Education roundup tells us the debate about testing is far from complete. Experts want to take a broader look at how well schools are preparing students for the world in which they will live. Civics, technology, social, emotional and communications skills are among the areas some say should be measured.

4. School resource officers are great, but paying for them isn't always easy. The VND's Emily Blaser and George Guido examine the ups and downs of funding a school resource officer in the Highlands School District.

5.In case you missed it, Pennsylvania's financially strapped state university system will finish a critical strategic assessment of operations under the direction of a new leader. Clarion University President Karen Whitney was appointed the system's interim chancellor last week. She replaces Chancellor Frank Brogan, who will retire Sept. 1.

