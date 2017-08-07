Work-based learning gains traction, study shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump's recent calls for improved efforts to create more apprenticeships in the private sector drew an enthusiastic response from several sectors.

Businesses struggling to fill a so-called skills gap in jobs that go wanting and families struggling with questions about the value of a college education, appreciated the sentiment that there should be a variety of paths to the workforce.

There are a number of models that policy makers might want to look at as possible templates for larger programs.

Our friends at the Hechinger Report looked at one program in New England. They examined a Vermont high school program to grow work-based learning through a program that allows students to earn math and science credits while working 15 hours a week.

Earlier this year, the Trib reported on a pair of Penn-Trafford High School seniors who opted against college after they were accepted to the Apprentice School in Newport News, Va. The school, a training academy that takes a college-like approach to training skilled tradesmen for desperately needed work in the shipbuilding industry, offered the students a chance to play Division III college football and earn apprentice wages while learning a trade.

