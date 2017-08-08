Back-to-school backpacks, more tax credits and eds & meds: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now, here are five things to know today.

1. IT TAKES A VILLAGE: TribLIVE reporter Joe Napsha tells us the Norwin Ministerium is spearheading an effort to provide back-to-school backpacks filled with school supplies to needy Norwin students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue.

2. FEDERAL TAX CREDITS FOR EDUCATION? Catholic News Service reports the feds are considering a program much like Pennsylvania's tax credits for education to extend federal tax credits for education to those who commit to providing support to private schools. Catholic school leaders have been talking about the idea with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

3. EDS & MEDS: In another example of Southwestern Pennsylvania's blooming eds & meds economy , TribLIVE reporter Bob Bauder tells us that Carnegie Mellon University's Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute will be the first anchor tenant to set up shop in a former Hazelwood steel mill.

4. TUITION FREE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: No, Pennsylvania isn't joining the movement, but apparently Rhode Island has joined New York, Oregon and Tennessee in making community college tuition-free. WCVB tellS us how tuition free community college in Rhode Island developed.

5. SOME COLLEGE COSTS DECLINING? Well, tuition and room and board may be increasing, but the amount students spend on books seems to be decreasing. A recent survey by National Association of College Stores found students spent an average of $579 a year on books during 2016-17, to $602 the previous academic year.

