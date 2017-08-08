CMU's Angel Jordan laid the foundation for Pittsburgh as a robotics hub

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most robots created in Pittsburgh owe their start to Angel Jordan.

Jordan, who helped found the world's first Robotics Institute in 1979 at Carnegie Mellon University, died Friday.

He was 86 .

Jordan was dean of CMU's College of Engineering from 1979 to 1983 and the university's provost from 1983 to 1991.

Former students and colleagues of Jordan remembered him as an innovator, a leader, an educator and a friend.

Sanjiv Singh, CEO Of Near Earth Autonomy, called Jordan a visionary.

"He was able to create a big picture that we are able to fill in now," said Singh, who met Jordan in 1985.

Kevin Dowling, CEO of Kaarta, remembered Jordan for his contributions to CMU. In addition to setting up the Robotics Institute, Jordan's leadership allowed the university's engineering, computer science and other programs to flourish, Dowling said.

"Angel supported the independent School of Computer Science at CMU," Dowling said, noting that most universities at that time lumped the study in with science or engineering programs. "It has continued to grow into the worldwide powerhouse of computing and kept Pittsburgh on the map of the world's best places to do computer science."

James Garrett, dean of CMU's College of Engineering, called Jordan a pioneer and tweeted that his "impact will forever be felt."

Others on Facebook and Twitter posted memories of Jordan. Bruce Edelston, the vice president of Energy Policy at Southern Company near Atlanta, wrote on Facebook that Jordan will be missed. Edelston attended CMU in the 1970s.

In a statement from CMU, interim president Farnam Jahanian said, "Angel helped shape the university we know today, and set it on a trajectory to global prominence. Beyond his landmark achievements, his decades-long dedication to Carnegie Mellon and to colleagues and students here made him a beloved member of this community."

Red Whittaker, a CMU robotics professor and a pioneer in his own right in the area of field robotics, told 90.5 WESA that he and Jordan built the first self-driving and self-thinking machine together , a precursor to the self-driving cars of today.

"Angel Jordan was always a big presence. Because he was a co-founder of the Robotics Institute, he was a godfather of that field." Whittaker told WESA.

And Andrew Moore, dean of CMU's School of Computer Science, told WESA that Pittsburgh wouldn't be what it is today without Jordan.

"Tens of thousands of engineers and technologists would not be living here doing all the crazy things that they're doing in Pittsburgh today if we hadn't seen that spurt of growth in the 1980s, which he was responsible for," Moore told WESA.

