Education savings accounts could be coming to Pa.

As one of the earliest adopters of education savings accounts moves towards rolling back the program, Pennsylvania could be a step closer to adopting it.

Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin County, announced plans for legislation Tuesday to create education savings accounts for students attending the state's lowest performing schools. Students would be able to use the accounts to pay for expenses such as private school tuition, higher education tuition, textbooks and industry certifications.

The education savings accounts would be funded by the state. Expenses would be approved by the Department of Education.

"Too many Pennsylvania children are consigned to chronically underperforming schools that fail to prepare students for college or careers," Sen. DiSanto said. "Families without the means or good fortune face significantly limited educational opportunities. Waitlists for charter schools and tax credit scholarships are in the tens of thousands. ESAs significantly expand opportunities for students seeking a better education."

While Sen. DiSanto's proposal targets students attending schools in the bottom 15 percent in the state—the same population of students eligible to participate in the existing Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program—he said that the new program "would widen opportunity to many more kids," reports PennLive.

The Commonwealth Foundation, a conservative Harrisburg think tank, praised the plan.

"Unfortunately, far too many students are trapped by their zip codes in schools that aren't adequately preparing them for success in life," James Paul, senior policy analyst at the Commonwealth Foundation, said in a statement. "This is overwhelmingly true of students from low-income families. ESAs would provide these students the opportunity to access the high-quality educational options they deserve."

The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers criticized the bill, in a statement calling it "yet another attempt to divert attention from the real issues that plague our public schools every day."

"Throwing voucher money towards upper middle class families to leave our public schools will not fix our public schools--it will decimate them and it will rob supports from our poorest and most needy students," Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visigitis said in a statement. "Vouchers have failed across the country. Perhaps, Senator DiSanto needs more education on the issue. Our teachers would be happy to sit down with him and explain what our students really need."

Arizona was among the first states in the country to adopt an education savings account program. This week, the grassroots organization Save our Schools Arizona is challenging the program's expansion, which was signed into law four months ago.

It's officially turn in day! 12:37 AM & the volunteers of SOS AZ are hard at work for the right of Arizonans to have our say on the ballot! pic.twitter.com/oU2kjI8f2p — SOSArizona (@arizona_sos) August 8, 2017

Eligibility for the state's education savings account program was previously limited to low-income or disabled students, or those who attended the state's lowest performing schools. But the expansion would allow all of the state's 1.1 million public school students to join the program by 2022, according to The Arizona Republic.

Save Our Schools Arizona said it collected over 75,000 signatures, enough to put the program on hold while signatures are vetted, and enough to get the law on the ballot in November 2018.

Florida, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee also have education savings accounts programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.