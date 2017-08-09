Parents visit Turzai, free financial ed and more vaccination news: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy Wednesday.

My favorite rising kindergartener had to show me her new backpack.

When she modeled the butterfly print backpack that was nearly as big as she is, I noticed the logo. “Oh, that came from L.L. Bean,” I said.

“No silly,” she said. “Momma found it on her phone.”

Now, here are five things to know today:

1. WHAT IS BETSY DEVOS UP TO? Education Week reports that in recent months U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos's family has boosted its holdings in Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Neurocore, a company that claims to have treatments for conditions such as anxiety, autism, depression, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Financial disclosure forms suggest the investment could be as much as $5.5 million.

2. SCHOOL SHOPPING HAS NOT GONE THE WAY OF THE DINOSAUR: Our news partners at WPXI reported Macy's is hiring associates to help back-to-school shoppers customers. Job candidates may interview on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Macy's at Westmoreland Mall, Monroeville Mall, Ross Park Mall, Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills and The Waterfront in Homestead among other locations.

3. ANGRY PARENTS SPEAK OUT: A group of angry parents, including union members and Planned Parenthood supporters, is primed to descend on State House Speaker Mike Turzai's district office. They want the Speaker to hit the road to Harrisburg and get to work on a revenue package to support schools, community services and healthcare. Stayed tuned to TribLIVE this morning as reporter Natasha Lindstrom hits the road to get speaker's reaction.

4. ADULT EDUCATION: Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is stepping up to offer free financial education in their Workforce Development Center in Lawrenceville and in the Goodwill building in the South Side. They have been offering financial education at their Northside Common Ministries facility since 2015. Wonder if they could balance my checkbook?

5. BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATIONS: A recent change in state regulations altered the provisional period in which students could attend school without their vaccinations from eight months to five days. State officials say parents need to read up on the changes.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.