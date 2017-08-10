Penn State frat case, teacher contract talks and e-cigarette dangers: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy Thursday.

We've seen maintenance crews raking, trimming and cleaning outside local schools, and colleges airing out dorms. Something must be brewing.

Tell us your back-to-school story — what you're looking forward to, what you're shopping for, what questions you have — by tweeting with the hashtag #b2sTrib or emailing us at schooltips@tribweb.com.

Now, here are five things to know today:

1. PENN STATE FRAT WOES: PennLIVE reports that 16 Penn State fraternity members are back in court today as preliminary proceedings move forward in the February death of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza, who died of injuries he sustained following an alcohol-fueled event at the Beta Theta Pi house. A district judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

2. WORRIES AND MORE WORRIES: Parents worry about paying college tuition. Graduates worry about paying college loans. And now a recent Gallup poll found that some college chief financial officers are worried about what the next five years may hold for their institutions.

3. BACK TO SCHOOL IN PENNSYLVANIA: It's a sure sign of the looming start of school in Pennsylvania when districts double down on contract talks with teachers, and families begin to worry whether negotiations will affect their children. TribLIVE's Matthew Medsger reports on teacher contract talks in two local school districts.

4. SMOKING IN THE BOYS ROOM: Citing a study that found that as many was 2 million U.S. middle school and high school students are using e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems, the Food and Drug Administration is beefing up a public education campaign about the dangers of e-cigarettes set to launch in fall 2018.

5. GETTING READY FOR KINDERGARTEN: Need something to occupy those incredibly excited pre-schoolers who are looking forward to kindergarten? TribLIVE's Dillon Carr reports Monroeville's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a weeklong “Safety Town” event for incoming kindergarteners next week. For more information, call 412-856-1006.

