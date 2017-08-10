Adelphoi names new supervisor of career services
Latrobe-based Adelphoi, which provides services to at-risk youth and families in a 30-county area, has named Kerry Ozmelek the organization's new supervisor of career services/vocational readiness and educational liaison.
In her new role, Ozmelek will coordinate efforts intended to increase student achievement and access to employment opportunities through career and technical education programs.
She'll also coordinate career activities among schools and businesses and will serve as an enrollment liaison with the Adelphoi Charter School and area public school districts.
During her seven years with Adelphoi, Ozmelek previously served as a biology teacher and a science curriculum leader. She formerly was an adjunct clinical faculty member of Westmoreland County Community College's Department of Dental Hygiene.
Ozmelek holds bachelor's degrees in biology and dental hygiene as well as a master's degree of education-instructional design from Seton Hill University and secondary biology teaching certification from Drexel University.
Originally from Latham, N.Y., she resides in Greensburg with her husband, Raif, and sons, Evan and Ryan.