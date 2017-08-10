Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Adelphoi names new supervisor of career services
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
Submitted
Kerry Ozmelek, supervisor of career services/vocational readiness and educational liaison for Adelphoi of Latrobe

Updated 4 hours ago

Latrobe-based Adelphoi, which provides services to at-risk youth and families in a 30-county area, has named Kerry Ozmelek the organization's new supervisor of career services/vocational readiness and educational liaison.

In her new role, Ozmelek will coordinate efforts intended to increase student achievement and access to employment opportunities through career and technical education programs.

She'll also coordinate career activities among schools and businesses and will serve as an enrollment liaison with the Adelphoi Charter School and area public school districts.

During her seven years with Adelphoi, Ozmelek previously served as a biology teacher and a science curriculum leader. She formerly was an adjunct clinical faculty member of Westmoreland County Community College's Department of Dental Hygiene.

Ozmelek holds bachelor's degrees in biology and dental hygiene as well as a master's degree of education-instructional design from Seton Hill University and secondary biology teaching certification from Drexel University.

Originally from Latham, N.Y., she resides in Greensburg with her husband, Raif, and sons, Evan and Ryan.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.