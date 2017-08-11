Beer sales, regulatory problems and cellphone dilemmas: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now, here are five things to know today:

1. BEER HERE: Not so fast. In case you missed it, TribLIVE's Brian C. Rittmeyer tells us that some folks aren't thrilled with expanded alcohol sales. Officials at the Freeport Area School District are protesting plans for beer sales at a Sheetz outlet next to the school.

2. GOT COMPLAINTS? Tired of dealing with federal red tape in education? The Chronicle of Higher Education reports that the Trump administration is extending the period for comments on unnecessary federal regulations in education by 30 days from Aug. 21 to Sept. 20. Someone must have noticed that the deadline coincided with the solar eclipse.

3. WEST VIRGINIA BEEFS UP VO TECH: Keep your eyes tuned southward. The New York Times reports West Virginia is enhancing vocational training programs at high schools this summer, hoping to ensure that high school students get a shot at vocational training. If they come out of high school with a trade, the future could be just a little brighter.

4. THE FEMININE MAJORITY: Once relegated to single-sex schools and certain majors, women are everywhere on college campuses these days. The Hechinger Report writes that new statistics reveal women comprise 56 percent of college students.

5. PUT THAT CELLPHONE DOWN: Find yourself checking cellphone push notifications altogether too often? TribLIVE's Aaron Aupperlee tells us what researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Telefonica found when they asked people to turn off those beeps, buzzes and chimes that keep us alert to new happenings.

