Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Beer sales, regulatory problems and cellphone dilemmas: 5 things to know today
Debra Erdley | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Google Maps
The Freeport Area School District has protested a liquor license for a Sheetz on South Pike Road in Buffalo Township. District officials say it's too close to Freeport Area High School.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune Review
Freeport Senior Sarah Lipinski, works out on the Freeport Area track, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Freeport Area School District is protesting a liquor license for a Sheetz in Buffalo Township because it is too close to the district’s high school.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Happy Friday and be sure to enjoy the weekend.

I'm guessing someone is holding band camp somewhere. Driving around yesterday, I heard a drum cadence in the distance. That means the first football games can't be more than two weeks away.

Summer is flying, folks.

Tell us your back-to-school story — what you're looking forward to, what you're shopping for, what questions you have — by tweeting with the hashtag #b2sTrib or emailing us at schooltips@tribweb.com.

Now, here are five things to know today:

1. BEER HERE: Not so fast. In case you missed it, TribLIVE's Brian C. Rittmeyer tells us that some folks aren't thrilled with expanded alcohol sales. Officials at the Freeport Area School District are protesting plans for beer sales at a Sheetz outlet next to the school.

2. GOT COMPLAINTS? Tired of dealing with federal red tape in education? The Chronicle of Higher Education reports that the Trump administration is extending the period for comments on unnecessary federal regulations in education by 30 days from Aug. 21 to Sept. 20. Someone must have noticed that the deadline coincided with the solar eclipse.

3. WEST VIRGINIA BEEFS UP VO TECH: Keep your eyes tuned southward. The New York Times reports West Virginia is enhancing vocational training programs at high schools this summer, hoping to ensure that high school students get a shot at vocational training. If they come out of high school with a trade, the future could be just a little brighter.

4. THE FEMININE MAJORITY: Once relegated to single-sex schools and certain majors, women are everywhere on college campuses these days. The Hechinger Report writes that new statistics reveal women comprise 56 percent of college students.

5. PUT THAT CELLPHONE DOWN: Find yourself checking cellphone push notifications altogether too often? TribLIVE's Aaron Aupperlee tells us what researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Telefonica found when they asked people to turn off those beeps, buzzes and chimes that keep us alert to new happenings.

Questions? Story ideas? Send them to schooltips@tribweb.com.

Don't forget to follow the TribLIVE Education Team on Twitter:

• Emily Balser @emilybalser (Valley News Dispatch newsroom)

• Debra Erdley @deberdley_Trib (Greensburg newsroom)

• Natasha Lindstrom @NewsNatasha (Pittsburgh newsroom)

• Jamie Martines @Jamie_Martines (Greensburg newsroom)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.