Furloughed teachers, WVU fundraiser and costly school renovations: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy Monday, everyone!

I hope everyone is soaking up the last week or two of summer vacation. It's hard to believe, but many of our districts start back to school next week.

While families and school staff are gearing up for the school year, so are we! We plan to be at several schools to talk with students, parents and teachers as classes resumes this month. We're also working on a series of back-to-school stories on topics we think you'll be interested in. Stay tuned for those at the end of August.

If you have story ideas or questions, don't hesitate to reach out to us by tweeting with the hashtag #b2sTrib or emailing us at schooltips@tribweb.com.

Now, here are five things to know today:

1. FURLOUGHED TEACHERS: The New Kensington-Arnold School Board recalled a laid-off special education teacher Thursday, but it is unlikely the 12 remaining furloughed teachers will return for the coming school year. Read more about the furloughs here and here .

2. WVU RAISES $1 BILLION: West Virginia University's major fundraising campaign, originally targeting $750 million, has topped $1.125 billion with an ongoing push in its final six months. WVU Foundation officials say more than 60 percent of the money raised directly supports students, mostly through scholarships.

3. BALDWIN-WHITEHALL'S AGING BUILDINGS: A study of Baldwin-Whitehall shows district-wide improvements would cost $40 million . The improvements could include J.E. Harrison Middle School and McAnnulty Elementary, which were rated “fair” and Paynter Elementary, which was deemed in “poor” condition.

4. STUDENTS HELPING STUDENTS: Latrobe students are helping their peers through the Link Crew concept. The Link Crew concept and a corresponding W.E.B. (Where Everybody Belongs) program — for seventh-graders arriving at the adjacent Greater Latrobe Junior High — were developed by the Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Boomerang Project, which emphasizes the value of students helping other students succeed. The programs will kick off locally with the assistance of a $10,000 grant from the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation.

5. HEALTHY SCHOOL: Phillips Elementary School on Pittsburgh's South Side was the only one in Pennsylvania that the Alliance for a Healthier Generation honored this year as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Phillips was among 323 schools in 30 states that won the America's Healthiest Schools title this year.

Questions? Story ideas? Send them to schooltips@tribweb.com.

Don't forget to follow the TribLIVE Education Team on Twitter:

• Emily Balser @emilybalser (Valley News Dispatch newsroom)

• Debra Erdley @deberdley_Trib (Greensburg newsroom)

• Natasha Lindstrom @NewsNatasha (Pittsburgh newsroom)

• Jamie Martines @Jamie_Martines (Greensburg newsroom)