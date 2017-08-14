Calling all substitute teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It may be only a week or two until the start of classes, but it looks as though there is still time for would-be teachers to sign on with an employment agency that provides substitutes and teacher aids to schools across the region.

A Source4Teachers banner declaring “Now Hiring,” substitute teachers and classroom aides went up in front of the Greensburg-Salem Middle School over the weekend. Greensburg-Salem teachers go back to school Aug. 28. Students return two days later on Aug. 30.

While teaching jobs remain at a premium in many subject areas with dozens of applicants for every opening, administrators say finding substitutes teachers has grown harder with each passing year.

The sub shortage that began confounding school administrators about 15 years ago, has only grown worse in recent years as enrollment in college teacher prep programs declined dramatically.

Greensburg-Salem is among scores of schools across the state that have turned to staffing companies like Source4Teachers to find substitute teachers.

