Education

Western Pa. educators welcome Wolf's call for less state testing
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, education advocates, teachers and school officials at Susquehanna Township Middle School in Dauphin County to announce a significant reduction in standardized testing on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Western Pennsylvania educators lauded Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Monday that elementary school students statewide will spend about 20 percent less time on standardized testing in the coming school year.

"This is certainly a step in the right direction," Greensburg Salem School District Superintendent Eileen Amato said by email.

"While accountability is important," continued Amato, "it is also important to realize that standardized tests have a narrow purpose to that end. We are happy the conversation is moving towards expanding the state's view of assessment to look at student learning through a much wider lens."

Wolf, a Democrat, said he and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera decided to lower the testing burden on schools statewide in response to concerns among teachers and parents conveyed during more than a year of discussions as the state developed its plan to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act , or the ESSA.

The testing changes apply to the length of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment , known as the PSSA.

For students in grades 3-8, the exam's math portion has been shortened by 48 minutes; the English questions by 45 minutes; and the science section by 22 minutes. The math and language arts portions previously had taken about three to four hours to complete.

The youngest test-takers will see their exam durations drop by 25 percent, in some cases amounting to two fewer days of testing.

Apollo-Ridge School District Superintendent Matt Curci described the announcement Pennsylvania will be easing up on testing requirements as "welcome news."

"I'm glad to see the emphasis and time spent on high-stakes testing being reduced," Curci said by email. "The more time our students have to focus on authentic learning opportunities and skill preparation, the better."

Wolf announced the move Monday at Susquehanna Middle School in Dauphin County.

"This reduction will ease the stress placed on our kids," Wolf said in prepared remarks, "and will allow students and teachers to focus more on learning than on testing."

The Pennsylvania Principals Association celebrated the decision, as did the state's largest teachers union, the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

PSEA Vice President Dolores McCracken commended Wolf for reaffirming "what educators have been saying for a long time — that too much emphasis on standardized testing interferes with teaching and learning."

Union leaders said they would continue to work with Wolf on developing a "more balanced, research-based and appropriate use of standardized tests in Pennsylvania's public schools."

At Apollo-Ridge, which covers five municipalities in Armstrong and Indiana counties, Curci said that the reduced testing won't necessarily mean major changes in how teachers operate, "as our philosophy has always been to look at the big picture for student learning."

"We value that there are a number of ways to assess student growth and progress," said Curci," and a one-time, high-stakes test is not typically the best or most meaningful."

Separately, state lawmakers are considering another proposal to eliminate Pennsylvania's Keystone high school exit exams .

Staff writers Debra Erdley, Emily Balser and Jamie Martines contributed. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

