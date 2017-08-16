Early budget talks, school board training and tech upgrades: 5 things to know today

We've officially made it halfway through the week.

What should be an exciting time of year for students and teachers has turned into a time of tragedy for those in the Burrell School District. Longtime middle school teacher Sharon Regoli Ciferno died Monday of injuries she sustained in an accident while on vacation. Her family along with parents, students and district employees will no doubt be grieving as school starts next Wednesday.

1. EARLY BUDGET TALKS: Plum School District officials hope to avoid a third straight tax increase by starting 2018-19 budget discussions Tuesday. Plum starts this school year a little more than $4 million in debt. The board approved this school year's $66 million budget in June with a property tax hike of 0.866 mill and no cuts to programs.

2. WORLD EDUCATION: Quaker Valley Middle School science teacher Stacy Tessaro went to Kenya in June to learn about its education system and find out if there was anything long term she could do to help improve education there. She visited five schools while in Kenya.

3. SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING: The Allegheny Valley School Board is debating whether it should send three of its members to a conference in October when they could be off the board less than two months later. Each school director's attendance could cost the district about $1,000. That includes a $460 registration fee and $450 for two nights of lodging, plus mileage reimbursement.

4. TECH UPGRADE: Baldwin-Whitehall School District's 1:1 initiative will begin this school year as each student in grades nine through 12 will have his or her own Chromebook. The district says the Chromebooks will help students personalize their learning and gain appropriate media skills.

5. DYNAMIC LEARNING: Linton Middle School has partnered with Google, Digital Promise and EdTech in a pilot program called the Dynamic Learning Project when students return to school in Penn Hills on Aug. 28. Principal Katie Friend said Linton is one of 50 schools in the country collaborating on the project to help make teaching and learning even more fun than it already has been.

