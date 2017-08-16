Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Seton Hill boasts record freshman class

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
Kennedi Stevenson takes a shot, during the women's basketball practice, before they headed to Spain for an international tour, at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kennedi Stevenson takes a shot, during the women's basketball practice, before they headed to Spain for an international tour, at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Seton Hill University officials say the school will enroll its largest ever freshman class Friday when a projected 430 students arrive for move-in day.

University spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger said the previous record for freshman enrollment, set in fall 2015, was 392 students.

When officials include transfer students in their calculations, the school expects to greet 487 first-year students when classes begin Monday.

The most popular areas of study among incoming freshmen at Seton Hill include natural and health sciences, visual and performing arts and business.

Growing enrollment at the private Greensburg university comes at a time when many colleges and universities in the region are struggling to fill classrooms in the face of a shrinking pool of high school graduates.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

