Seton Hill boasts record freshman class
Updated 41 minutes ago
Seton Hill University officials say the school will enroll its largest ever freshman class Friday when a projected 430 students arrive for move-in day.
University spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger said the previous record for freshman enrollment, set in fall 2015, was 392 students.
When officials include transfer students in their calculations, the school expects to greet 487 first-year students when classes begin Monday.
The most popular areas of study among incoming freshmen at Seton Hill include natural and health sciences, visual and performing arts and business.
Growing enrollment at the private Greensburg university comes at a time when many colleges and universities in the region are struggling to fill classrooms in the face of a shrinking pool of high school graduates.
Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.