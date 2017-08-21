Pitt welcomes the class of 2021

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amid a morning rain shower and several street closures around the Oakland neighborhood, the University of Pittsburgh welcomed about 4,000 new students to campus Monday.

The move-in efforts were coordinated by 520 volunteers, 105 supervisors and 14 assistant coordinators, according to the university website. The university's annual move-in program, Arrival Survival, expects to help over 7,000 students move in this week.

About 26,000 full and part-time undergraduates attend the university. Students of the class of 2021 represent 26 countries and 49 states. About 75 percent of new students are enrolled in the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, while about 14 percent are enrolled in the Swanson School of Engineering and 8 percent are in the College of Business Administration. The remaining students are in the School of Nursing.

Emily Catanzaro, 18, of Mount Laurel, N.J., is looking forward to the freedom of college. She knew she wanted to attend a big school and is looking forward to meeting new people.

"I grew up with pretty much the same group of people from kindergarten to high school," Catanzaro said.

Her new classmate, fellow freshman Matthew Horeis, 18, of Scranton, was also ready for city life. He knew Pitt was the place for him the second he walked on campus.

"I'm from a small town, so getting to live in a big city, meet new people," he said, when asked what he's looking forward to most about life at Pitt.

But the campus and student body aren't the only things that attracted Horeis to Pitt. He's a pharmacy student, and is enrolled in a six-year program that combines undergraduate and technical coursework. Horeis and his parents hope that this program will help him find a job after college by opening up opportunities in places other than the East Coast, where they say there is more competition for jobs.

Horeis seems to have the right idea. Sophomores Jordan Fields and Taylor Middleton, who were moving in on Monday, are also thinking about post-graduation plans. In addition to valuing the experience and wanting to further their education, both said attending graduate school is absolutely necessary to finding a job in 2017.

"Oh, it's not an option," Fields said. "I have to go."

Fields, of Maplewood, N.J., plans to major in business and marketing, while Middleton, of Dayton, Ohio, is interested in a career in civil rights law.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.