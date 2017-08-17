Gov. Wolf's PSSA testing overhaul gets high marks from educators, parents

Local educators and parents praised Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reduce the time students spend taking the PSSA exams during his stop at Morrow PreK-8 on Thursday.

Wolf announced the plan on Monday and outlined the specifics of it during the stop in Pittsburgh. Under the new plan, students in grades 3 through 8 will spend on average 20 percent less time on statewide testing. Some sections of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests have been removed and other sections have been shortened.

The PSSAs are administered in grades 3 through 8 in English language arts and math. Science is tested for some grades.

"This is not taking away from the idea of accountability," Wolf said. "All we're all talking about is trying to make the methods that we use tailored to the needs of our students, and our teachers and our parents—who are in the best position to know what our kids need."

Lorena Mitchell, seventh-grade teacher with Pittsburgh Public Schools at Colfax K-8, said having less testing time will allow her to focus on engaging students.

"With an extra two teachings days of instruction I could provide activities where students could develop critical thinking skills and strengthen their team building activities," she said. "I could collaborate with my local community members and have them share their knowledge with our students on being active members of the community."

Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said the changes also align with the state's goal of having every student be college and career ready when they leave high school.

He said the changes will allow more time to focus on teaching and learning instead of only test-taking.

"There's actually going to be more instructional time before actual administration of the test which will then allow for great preparation, better alignment and more time for the teacher to teach in that classroom," Rivera said.

Parent Cynthia-Grace DeVine-Kepner said she is "thrilled" with the reduction in testing that will reduce stress on students.

"I felt like a burden was lifted off my shoulders," she said. "Our state is listening to parents about what we want in the education of our children."

The PSSA plan is part of the newly released Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Consolidated State Plan draft would replace the No Child Left Behind Act. The draft is available for public comment on www.education.pa.gov until August 31, and the final plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education on September 18.

