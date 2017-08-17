Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Principal resigns, teachers' strike avoided and CMU drives local economy: 5 things to know today

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
Olivia Larae Morris, an incoming kindergartener in the Greensburg Salem School District, tests out her new markers and backpack during the third annual Back 2 School Bash sponsored by the Salvation Army of Greensburg at St. Clair Park on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
Olivia Larae Morris, an incoming kindergartener in the Greensburg Salem School District, tests out her new markers and backpack during the third annual Back 2 School Bash sponsored by the Salvation Army of Greensburg at St. Clair Park on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Happy Thursday!

I'm off to a news conference with Gov. Tom Wolf this morning. He'll be in Pittsburgh as part of his Schools That Teach Tour to talk about the recent announcement calling for a reduction in PSSA testing. I'll write a short update today, but watch for a more in-depth story about the testing changes next week by Jamie Martines.

If you have story ideas or questions, don't hesitate to reach out to us by tweeting with the hashtag #b2sTrib or emailing us at schooltips@tribweb.com.

Here are five things to know today:

1. PRINCIPAL RESIGNS: The Woodland Hills School Board voted Wednesday night to accept the resignation of Kevin Murray, its controversial high school principal and football coach. Murray submitted his resignation as football coach last week. The school board was to act on that resignation Wednesday night; his resignation as high school principal was added to the agenda moments before the vote.

Murray had been placed on administrative leave as high school principal on Nov. 30 but returned to the job in January.

2. STRIKE AVOIDED: The Keystone Oaks teachers union announced a tentative agreement had been reached for a new contract.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association served notice to the school district late Tuesday that it intended to strike Aug. 24 — the first day of classes for students — unless negotiators were able to settle a new contract.

3. FLOOD OF FRESHMEN: Seton Hill University officials say the school will enroll its largest-ever freshman class Friday when a projected 430 students arrive for move-in day.

4. PREPARING STUDENTS: The Salvation Army of Greensburg is preparing for the biggest Back 2 School Bash in its history. The organization teamed up with local churches, businesses and nonprofits to offer a bevy of products and services to children in need before the start of the school year.

5. ECONOMIC DRIVER: Carnegie Mellon University contributes nearly $1.5 billion to Pittsburgh's economy each year, according to a report CMU released Thursday.

Questions? Story ideas? Send them to schooltips@tribweb.com.

Don't forget to follow the TribLIVE Education Team on Twitter:

• Emily Balser @emilybalser (Valley News Dispatch newsroom)

• Debra Erdley @deberdley_Trib (Greensburg newsroom)

• Natasha Lindstrom @NewsNatasha (Pittsburgh newsroom)

• Jamie Martines @Jamie_Martines (Greensburg newsroom)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.