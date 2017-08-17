Principal resigns, teachers' strike avoided and CMU drives local economy: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy Thursday!

I'm off to a news conference with Gov. Tom Wolf this morning. He'll be in Pittsburgh as part of his Schools That Teach Tour to talk about the recent announcement calling for a reduction in PSSA testing. I'll write a short update today, but watch for a more in-depth story about the testing changes next week by Jamie Martines.

Here are five things to know today:

1. PRINCIPAL RESIGNS: The Woodland Hills School Board voted Wednesday night to accept the resignation of Kevin Murray, its controversial high school principal and football coach. Murray submitted his resignation as football coach last week. The school board was to act on that resignation Wednesday night; his resignation as high school principal was added to the agenda moments before the vote.

Murray had been placed on administrative leave as high school principal on Nov. 30 but returned to the job in January.

2. STRIKE AVOIDED: The Keystone Oaks teachers union announced a tentative agreement had been reached for a new contract.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association served notice to the school district late Tuesday that it intended to strike Aug. 24 — the first day of classes for students — unless negotiators were able to settle a new contract.

3. FLOOD OF FRESHMEN: Seton Hill University officials say the school will enroll its largest-ever freshman class Friday when a projected 430 students arrive for move-in day.

4. PREPARING STUDENTS: The Salvation Army of Greensburg is preparing for the biggest Back 2 School Bash in its history. The organization teamed up with local churches, businesses and nonprofits to offer a bevy of products and services to children in need before the start of the school year.

5. ECONOMIC DRIVER: Carnegie Mellon University contributes nearly $1.5 billion to Pittsburgh's economy each year, according to a report CMU released Thursday.

