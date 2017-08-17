Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Education

Keystone Oaks to vote Tuesday on new contract

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The Keystone Oaks School District and the Keystone Oaks Education Association will vote Tuesday on a tentative contract agreement reached Wednesday.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association had served notice to the school district that it intended to strike Aug. 24 — the first day of classes for students — unless negotiators were able to agree on a new contract.

District officials said they reached an agreement Wednesday with the union that represents nearly 160 classroom teachers, counselors and school nurses.

According to information on the school district's website, the teachers most recent contract expired June 30. Both sides previously had approved a one-year extension, retroactive to July 1, 2016.

Following Wednesday's meeting, union officials said the work stoppage was canceled.

Both the Keystone Oaks Board of School Directors and the teachers' union have to ratify the agreement.

The district, just outside Pittsburgh, includes Castle Shannon, Dormont and Green Tree.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.