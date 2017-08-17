Keystone Oaks to vote Tuesday on new contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Keystone Oaks School District and the Keystone Oaks Education Association will vote Tuesday on a tentative contract agreement reached Wednesday.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association had served notice to the school district that it intended to strike Aug. 24 — the first day of classes for students — unless negotiators were able to agree on a new contract.

District officials said they reached an agreement Wednesday with the union that represents nearly 160 classroom teachers, counselors and school nurses.

According to information on the school district's website, the teachers most recent contract expired June 30. Both sides previously had approved a one-year extension, retroactive to July 1, 2016.

Following Wednesday's meeting, union officials said the work stoppage was canceled.

Both the Keystone Oaks Board of School Directors and the teachers' union have to ratify the agreement.

The district, just outside Pittsburgh, includes Castle Shannon, Dormont and Green Tree.

