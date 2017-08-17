Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Pennsylvania issues solar eclipse warning for children

Debra Erdley
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017
Raymond Harper, from Greensburg, poses with glasses that make it safe to watch the eclipse outside the Delmont Public Library on August 12, 2017.
Parents and caregivers should remember to protect those little eyes when the partial solar eclipse swings through Pennsylvania on Monday.

Pediatricians and child health consultants with the Pennsylvania Office of Childhood Development and Early Learning Thursday issued an advisory cautioning staffers in early child care and education programs to keep children inside from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday and prevent direct viewing of the partial eclipse.

“Even with the specific, approved solar viewing glasses and close supervision, it is too difficult to be sure every young child wears the glasses properly to protect their eyes. Looking directly at the sun, even when the sun is partially blocked by the moon, is extremely dangerous,” they warned in an advisory. Instead, they suggested children can safely view portions of the live, solar eclipse in an online broadcast directly from Stanley, Idaho. Broadcast begins at 11:30 a.m.

The latest warning comes after revised eclipse viewing cautions the Trib reported on from the American Astronomical Society.

The eclipse is expected to begin at 1:10 p.m. and end at 3:55 p.m. Monday in Westmoreland County. Prime viewing time here, when about 80 percent of the sun should be blocked, will be at about 2:35 p.m.

