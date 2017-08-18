2,200 homeless children in Allegheny County get free backpacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 2,200 Allegheny County children whose families lack stable housing or are grappling with severe financial hardship will benefit from free backpacks filled with school supplies.

The Homeless Children's Education Fund teamed with UPMC Health Plan to distribute the back-to-school backpacks, which included items such as notebooks, folders, crayons, pencils, calculators and USB flash drives.

Volunteers from the University of Pittsburgh and more than two dozen housing service providers and community groups accepted the gifts and loaded the backpacks into vehicles Friday morning at the UPMC Distribution Center in Pittsburgh's South Side.

The Homeless Children's Education Fund is a nonprofit that supports the educational needs of homeless children. Earlier this month, the organization relocated its headquarters to the Hill District after 19 years in the Strip District.

Countywide, estimates suggest more than 3,000 children are homeless, which includes families who double or triple-up with other families or live in hotels or their car.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.