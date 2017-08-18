Governor visits Pittsburgh, Plum lawsuit and Woodland Hills principal: 5 things to know today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some schools are also getting ready for the solar eclipse on Monday. South Fayette School District even delayed the start of school so students can see the eclipse. Carnegie Elementary students will watch it on their first day of classes. The state has issued a warning for children to stay inside from noon to 4:30 p.m. and prevent direct viewing of the eclipse.

Five things to know today:

1. GOVERNOR VISITS: Local educators and parents on Thursday praised Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reduce the time students spend taking the PSSA exams.

2. SEVERANCE EXPECTED: Former Woodland Hills High School Principal Kevin Murray will likely receive a severance package in exchange for resigning from the school district. The value of the pay and benefits that could be part of that package is unknown. District officials announced Murray's resignation Wednesday at a school board meeting.

3. SAFE SCHOOLS: The West Jefferson Hills School District is looking to hire its own police officer to oversee safety efforts in the district and serve as a conduit between local police departments.

4. PLUM LAWSUIT: A federal judge has ruled a civil rights lawsuit filed by a victim in the Plum High School sex scandal can proceed. U.S. Judge Nora Barry Fischer ruled the borough could be liable for damages because the alleged inaction by its resource officer could be deemed a “state-created danger.” The suit says the Plum School District and others ignored signs that teacher Jason Cooper was having sex with the student in early 2015.

5. SCHOOL DELAYED: The new water lines are connected to Summit Township Elementary School in Butler County, where lead-tainted well water caused the school's controversial closure. However, the school will not open as scheduled on Aug. 30 because water engineers continue to runs tests to determine whether pipes or fixtures inside the school need to be replaced.