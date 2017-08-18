WyoTech and other former Corinthian students to receive debt forgiveness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 1,200 Pennsylvania residents who attended branches of the for-profit Corinthian College could be eligible to share in $6.7 million in loan forgiveness.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the sum is part of a proposed $192 million settlement with Aequitas Capital Management. The now-defunct investment firm held private student loans for 30 schools that were part of Corinthian before its 2015 bankruptcy filing. The settlement is subject to approval of the Oregon federal court overseeing bankruptcy proceedings.

Everest Institutes in Pittsburgh and in Bensalem in Bucks County were among the Corinthian schools in Pennsylvania.

Corinthian also owned WyoTech in Blairsville, a school that was purchased by a third party and continues to operate.

Authorities said the loans eligible for relief were known as Aequitas Genesis Loans. Shapiro said once the court has approved the settlement, students in Pennsylvania with these loans from the Corinthian Colleges will receive notice their debt has been forgiven.

Shapiro said the U.S. Consumer and Financial Protection Bureau's original investigation into the student loan scheme revealed that the loan agreement between Aequitas and Corinthian was a ruse to circumvent regulations that stipulate a school may receive no more than 90 percent of its income from federal grants and loans. Authorities also determined that Corinthian, which once enrolled 72,000 students at campuses nationwide, misrepresented job placement and graduation rates.

“Aequitas and Corinthian Colleges engaged in predatory practices that preyed upon students trying to better themselves through education. This proposed settlement will provide badly needed debt relief for 1,200 Pennsylvania students,” Shapiro said.

The Attorneys General of Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington have all joined the proposed settlement