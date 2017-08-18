Woodland Hills assistant principal aims to start year on a positive note

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the first day of school right around the corner, Woodland Hills Junior/Senior High School Assistant Principal Candee Nagy hopes that students and families in the district can look forward to starting the year on a positive note.

"We're wrapping the entire year around a theme, which is opportunity for growth," Nagy said.

Nagy will also serve as a substitute principal to start the school year, following the resignation of Principal Kevin Murray this week.

Murray's resignation as principal was added to the agenda moments before the vote, reports @Jamie_Martines https://t.co/kCwp6mf5T2 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) August 17, 2017

Faculty and staff at the junior/senior high school will be working to implement a model of positive intervention and support for students, Nagy said. She plans to set clear expectations for students that tie into the district's "5 P's" for student conduct, which include being prepared, prompt, productive, polite and positive.

"We want our kids to realize that we value them," Nagy said, adding that faculty and staff are there to support students both inside and outside the classroom.

This will be Nagy's fourth year with the district as assistant principal. She was previously the principal at Wilkinsburg Middle School.

Nagy will be paid a daily rate of $37.57 on top of her current salary of about $85,000.

The district will begin a search for a new principal after Murray's resignation process is completed, according to Superintendent Alan Johnson.

Upcoming Events at Woodland Hills

• Back-to-School Community Day: Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Junior/Senior High School. Open to students and parents. Meet teachers and principal from all of the district's schools. A free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All activities will be moved inside the high school if it rains.

• Junior/Senior High School Welcome Back Night: Tuesday, August 29th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• First Day of School: August 31

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.