Education

College move-in days around the region

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
Riley Tate (center), 18, of Munhall, works with her aunt Terry Roos, to make the bed, while they talk to her grandmother Elaine Spiker, during freshmen move in day, at Seton Hill University, in Greensburg, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
TJ Kpan, a freshman football player and business major, works with other members of the football team to help freshmen move their belongings into the dorm, during freshmen move in day, at Seton Hill University, in Greensburg, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Born in Liberia, Kpan moved to the states when he was five years old to escape the civil war. Now he is the first family member to attend university.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sam Orologio, 18, of Rochester, NY, organizes photos for her wall, during freshmen move in day, at Seton Hill University, in Greensburg, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The room of a resident advisor, inside Brownlee Hall, is seen decorated during freshmen move in day, at Seton Hill University, in Greensburg, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University students are given help unloading their things during move-in day in Oakland on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
College: It's an exciting--and expensive--four years of a young person's life.

As students head back to school over the next two weeks, the TribLIVE Education team will be visiting college campuses around the Greater Pittsburgh region to ask first-year students and their families what they're looking forward to, what they're nervous about and if they think this hefty investment is going to be worth it in the long run.

Click the links below to take a look at move-in day at schools around the region. Check back often to see if new schools have been added.

Seton Hill University, Greensburg

Carnegie Mellon University, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Questions? Story ideas? Contact the TribLIVE Education team: schooltips@tribweb.com or 724-850-2867.

