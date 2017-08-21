Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education

Duquesne appoints interim director for judicial education center

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

The Duquesne University School of Law is ramping up staff for its new Center for Judicial Education.

Duquesne President Ken Gormley announced Monday that attorney Joy G. McNally has been named interim director of the newly established Thomas R. Kline Center for Judicial Education.

The first-of-its-kind program in the United States, the Kline Center is housed in Duquesne's law school and will work in conjunction with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The program will coordinate with deans and law scholars from Pennsylvania's nine law schools to develop an innovative, high-level curriculum of courses and seminars for the more than 600 trial and appellate judges in the Commonwealth.

The Kline Center was underwritten through a $7.5 million gift — the largest individual gift to the law school — from 1978 law graduate Thomas R. Kline.

Kline, a well-known Philadelphia trial attorney, is a founding partner of the law firm Kline & Specter.

A Duquesne spokeswoman said the Kline Center will begin offering courses in 2018.

Before clerkships in state and federal appellate courts, McNally, of Edgewood, practiced law for 10 years at Cindrich & Titus, Cohen & Grigsby, and Buchanan Ingersoll.

She was an adjunct professor in Duquesne's law school, where she also served as a special adviser to Gormley, who was then dean of the law school. She also assisted him in editing his latest book, “The Presidents and the Constitution: A Living History.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

