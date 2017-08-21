Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Education

Point Park union to gauge faculty members' confidence in university president

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Point Park University President Paul Hennigan addresses students, faculty and members of the media during a beam signing event held at University Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Nov. 30, 2016.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Point Park University President Paul Hennigan addresses students, faculty and members of the media during a beam signing event held at University Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Nov. 30, 2016.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Point Park University's faculty will hold a vote of confidence or no confidence in university President Paul Hennigan on Wednesday, five days before the start of the fall semester.

A union spokeswoman said nearly 140 full-time faculty are expected to vote, either in person or by a proxy vote.

The vote comes as faculty — represented by the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, CWA Local 38061 — and the administration are in the midst of protracted contract negotiations that began in March 2016. A union spokesman said academic freedom, workload, salary and tenure are among the issues still on the table.

The university, which enrolls about 4,100 students in Downtown Pittsburgh, has seen enrollment grow by about 15 percent in the past decade as it embarked on a major building program.

The vote includes seven potential grievances, each of which will be subject to an individual vote. At issue are claims that Hennigan has failed to retain an acceptable ratio of full- to part-time faculty, has failed to advance diversity and failed to respond “to the needs and welfare of students at the university, including those students who are unprepared for college.”

Hennigan, who has led Point Park University since 2006, was not immediately available for comment.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.