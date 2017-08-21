Point Park union to gauge faculty members' confidence in university president

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Point Park University's faculty will hold a vote of confidence or no confidence in university President Paul Hennigan on Wednesday, five days before the start of the fall semester.

A union spokeswoman said nearly 140 full-time faculty are expected to vote, either in person or by a proxy vote.

The vote comes as faculty — represented by the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, CWA Local 38061 — and the administration are in the midst of protracted contract negotiations that began in March 2016. A union spokesman said academic freedom, workload, salary and tenure are among the issues still on the table.

The university, which enrolls about 4,100 students in Downtown Pittsburgh, has seen enrollment grow by about 15 percent in the past decade as it embarked on a major building program.

The vote includes seven potential grievances, each of which will be subject to an individual vote. At issue are claims that Hennigan has failed to retain an acceptable ratio of full- to part-time faculty, has failed to advance diversity and failed to respond “to the needs and welfare of students at the university, including those students who are unprepared for college.”

Hennigan, who has led Point Park University since 2006, was not immediately available for comment.

