Study finds college freshmen fare better with larger course load
Updated 28 minutes ago
A new study that looks at how college students fare when they take only 12 to 14 credits their first semester might undermine the notion that weak students should ease into college with a lighter course load.
Katie Mangan of the Chronicle of Higher Education writes that a summary of the study by EAB consultants suggests that students who take 15 credits or more their first semester fare better in college, even though they can be classified as full-time students with as few as 12 credits per semester.
The study that looked at 1.3 million full-time students at 137 colleges found that even C students who take 15 credits their first semester are more likely to return as sophomores, post higher grade averages and are 19 percent more likely to graduate in four years. The authors said that even students from lower income backgrounds who must work to help pay the bills fared better with a 15-credit course load.
