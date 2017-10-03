Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Education & You

Newsmaker: Dr. Matthew A. Fisher

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
Noteworthy: Fisher recently was named co-editor-in-chief of Science Education & Civic Engagement: An International Journal. He joins Trace Jordan of New York University and managing editor Marcy Dubroff in overseeing the online journal devoted to exploring constructive connections between science education and civic engagement.

Age: 57

Residence: Hempfield

Family: Wife, Bettie Davis

Education: Bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Temple University and Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Occupation: Associate professor of chemistry at St. Vincent College, Unity

Background: Fisher joined the St. Vincent faculty in 1995. He served as department chair and director of the college's Teaching Enhancement and Mentoring Program for seven years. He is a senior fellow with the National Center for Science and Civic Engagement, a member of the American Chemical Society and a 2005 Carnegie Scholar. He is active in Science Education for New Civic Engagement and Responsibilities, or SENCER, which publishes the journal.

Quote: “Rather than starting with the science and, if time allows, trying to get to the real-world application, SENCER starts with complex civic issues that have a clear scientific component — things such as voter behavior, climate change, water quality, malnutrition, infectious diseases — before drilling down to the underlying scientific issues. It's starting with the civic issue and teaching through it, to the underlying scientific concepts that are important for understanding that issue.”

