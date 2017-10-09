Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Pitt-Greensburg hosts regional institution reps for grad school fair

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Nicole Ninehouser, 23, of Indiana Township looks out a window to the gymnasium while waiting for her graduation ceremony to begin on Saturday, April 25, 2015 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Ninehouser graduated with a degree in communications
Nicole Ninehouser, 23, of Indiana Township looks out a window to the gymnasium while waiting for her graduation ceremony to begin on Saturday, April 25, 2015 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Ninehouser graduated with a degree in communications

The public is invited to a free Graduate and Professional School Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Chambers Hall Gymnasium at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Pre-registration is not required.

The 14th annual event is open to students of all majors and academic levels, who will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of more than 40 regional schools to learn about program requirements, prerequisites, application procedures and deadlines.

Fields of study that will be represented include law, business, information science, health-related programs, teacher certification and various areas of the liberal arts. Visit greensburg.pitt.edu/gradfair for a list of participating schools.

