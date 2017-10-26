Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Mike Turzai to Penn State, Pitt: We gave you $400 million, now freeze your tuition

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall Township.

Now that $600 million is headed their way, Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is urging officials at Penn State, University of Pittsburgh and other state-related colleges to freeze tuition prices next year.

Turzai, R-Marshall Township, called on university leaders to pledge not to raise tuition for in-state students in 2018-19 in a statement Wednesday night — shortly after the House approved a set of higher education appropriations bills that had been stuck in limbo amid months of state budget gridlock.

“With large bipartisan votes, the General Assembly appropriated tax dollars to Pitt, Penn State, Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pennsylvania veterinary school in the amount of almost $600 million,” Turzai said. “These monies need to be used to help lower tuition for Pennsylvania students attending these universities.”

The amount approved by the House represents an 8 percent increase in funding from 2014-15, Turzai said.

Turzai's call to action follows weeks of mounting concerns from university officials and warnings of steeper-than-planned tuition increases should the House fail to pass a set of appropriations bills earmarked for the so-called “state-related” or “non-preferred appropriations” universities — including Pitt, Penn State, University of Pennsylvania's veterinary school, Temple University and Lincoln University.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron, who expected to get $250 million, told the Trib earlier this month that losing the funding would have had “a direct impact on our students and their families, since these funds are used to keep tuition lower for Pennsylvania students.” He further warned Penn State may have had to eliminate extension programs statewide.

Pitt had counted on its $150 allocation as a “fundamental assumption” in the $2.2 billion budget its board adopted in July.

Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher had said the potential midyear cuts would have forced the university “to seek new revenue through tuition and to cut costs affecting critical services.”

University officials did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

