WCCC president receives contract extension

The president of Westmoreland County Community College will continue to serve for at least the next two years.

The college's Board of Trustees approved a contract extension Oct. 25 for President Tuesday L. Stanley, who was appointed in July 2014. The contract extension includes:

• A carryover of 10 vacation days to the following year;

• A mandatory minimum contribution to Stanley's 401(a) Plan made each contract year in the amount of the difference between her salary and $200,000;

• An annual salary increase of 2 percent retroactive to July 1.

Stanley did not accept a 6 percent salary increase as approved by the board in December 2016.

The board also approved the appointment of David C. Pistner as vice president for continuing education, workforce and community development. He has served as the college's director of workforce development since October 2016.

