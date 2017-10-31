Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WCCC president receives contract extension

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, addresses graduates, family, and friends during the 46th annual commencement ceremonies held Monday, May 15, 2017, at the main campus in Youngwood.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
The president of Westmoreland County Community College will continue to serve for at least the next two years.

The college's Board of Trustees approved a contract extension Oct. 25 for President Tuesday L. Stanley, who was appointed in July 2014. The contract extension includes:

• A carryover of 10 vacation days to the following year;

• A mandatory minimum contribution to Stanley's 401(a) Plan made each contract year in the amount of the difference between her salary and $200,000;

• An annual salary increase of 2 percent retroactive to July 1.

Stanley did not accept a 6 percent salary increase as approved by the board in December 2016.

The board also approved the appointment of David C. Pistner as vice president for continuing education, workforce and community development. He has served as the college's director of workforce development since October 2016.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

