Greensburg Salem students take top honors at mock trial competition
Updated 4 hours ago
Students from Greensburg Salem High School took top prizes Tuesday at the Saint Vincent College Mock Trial Clinic and Argument Competition.
Claire Simpson, Madison Rugh and Charity Hipple, all of Greensburg Salem, won first place opening statement, second place opening statement and second place closing statement awards, respectively.
Kate Polechko represented Penn-Trafford High School and took first place in the closing argument competition.
Students from Derry Area High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Franklin Regional Senior High School and Norwin High School also participated in the competition.
Thomas Grace of the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office; Benjamin Goodwin of Goodwin Como, PC, Uniontown; Sandra Frye, administrative assistant in the Saint Vincent College Office of Criminology, Law and Society; and professors Sarah Daly and Eric Kocian of the Criminology Department at Saint Vincent served as judges.
