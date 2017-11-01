Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
College & Career

Greensburg Salem students take top honors at mock trial competition

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Students from six high schools participated in the Saint Vincent College Mock Trial Clinic and Argument Competition on Oct. 31, 2017. Bruce Antkowiak, left, counsel to Saint Vincent College and Archabbey, professor of law and director of the Saint Vincent College Criminology and Society Program, presented awards to Kate Polechko, Madison Rugh, Claire Simpson and Charity Hipple.
SUBMITTED
Students from six high schools participated in the Saint Vincent College Mock Trial Clinic and Argument Competition on Oct. 31, 2017. Bruce Antkowiak, left, counsel to Saint Vincent College and Archabbey, professor of law and director of the Saint Vincent College Criminology and Society Program, presented awards to Kate Polechko, Madison Rugh, Claire Simpson and Charity Hipple.

Updated 4 hours ago

Students from Greensburg Salem High School took top prizes Tuesday at the Saint Vincent College Mock Trial Clinic and Argument Competition.

Claire Simpson, Madison Rugh and Charity Hipple, all of Greensburg Salem, won first place opening statement, second place opening statement and second place closing statement awards, respectively.

Kate Polechko represented Penn-Trafford High School and took first place in the closing argument competition.

Students from Derry Area High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Franklin Regional Senior High School and Norwin High School also participated in the competition.

Thomas Grace of the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office; Benjamin Goodwin of Goodwin Como, PC, Uniontown; Sandra Frye, administrative assistant in the Saint Vincent College Office of Criminology, Law and Society; and professors Sarah Daly and Eric Kocian of the Criminology Department at Saint Vincent served as judges.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.