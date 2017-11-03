Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Saint Vincent College awards new scholarship for veterans

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
August I. Sander of Greensburg, a graduate student pursuing a master of science degree in criminology, has been selected as the first recipient of the newly-created Saint Vincent College Veterans Scholarship.
Navy Veteran and Saint Vincent College Graduate Student August I. Sander, of Greensburg, is the first recipient of the new Saint Vincent College Veterans Scholarship.

The award is valued at $1,000 and was created by a group of alumni veterans and supporters to provide veterans financial support to pursue educational goals.

In addition to pursuing a Master of Science degree in criminology, Sander is also employed by Adelphoi, where he works with at-risk youth.

He served as an operations specialist 2nd class petty officer in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Porter. His ship was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, and traveled to various locations, including Greenland, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Dubai and Bahrain.

Sander graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 2009 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Vincent College in 2017, majoring in criminology, law and society. He was an active residence hall prefect, member of the dean's list and four-year participant on the varsity cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams.

Sander will receive the award at a special program at Saint Vincent on Nov. 8.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

