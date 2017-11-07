Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
College & Career

Penn State sanctions seven students in fraternity death

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
The former Penn State Beta Theta Pi currently sits empty on Burrowes Road after being shut down. A Penn State fraternity pledge died after stumbling and falling several times with toxic levels of alcohol in his body and suffered for hours with severe injuries while his friends failed to summon help, authorities said Friday in announcing criminal charges against the fraternity and 18 of its members.
The former Penn State Beta Theta Pi currently sits empty on Burrowes Road after being shut down. A Penn State fraternity pledge died after stumbling and falling several times with toxic levels of alcohol in his body and suffered for hours with severe injuries while his friends failed to summon help, authorities said Friday in announcing criminal charges against the fraternity and 18 of its members.

Penn State has sanctioned seven students with penalties ranging from probation to expulsion in the February 2017 hazing death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, university officials announced Tuesday.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering major from New Jersey, died of injuries he sustained when fraternity members failed to seek help for him for 12 hours after he fell down a flight of steps at a Feb. 2 alcohol-fueled pledge event at the Beta Theta Pi house.

University spokesmen, who declined to name those sanctioned, said an additional 19 students implicated in the fatal incident at the now-banned fraternity house took “conduct withdrawals” from the university before the disciplinary process concluded. Another six students who participated in student conduct conferences escaped disciplinary charges in the incident.

Although the university disciplinary process has been completed, 14 members of the fraternity face criminal proceedings for charges including reckless endangerment, hazing and alcohol law violations.

Authorities initially charged eight fraternity brothers with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in Piazza's death. Those charges were dismissed at the preliminary hearing. But prosecutors refiled those charges late last month and vowed to pursue them.

Charges against four other fraternity members were dismissed following a preliminary hearing.

Penn State officials, who announced the results of the university's disciplinary proceedings Tuesday, said the school continues to implement new student safety measures aimed at curbing excesses in the Greek life community.

“We remain resolved to focus, as we always do, on student safety and well-being, and will continue to hold accountable any individuals or student organizations that put others in danger,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.